Auditor finds Madawaska's finances in order

Like our own savings accounts, municipal fund balances can dwindle over time. Don Chasse, Chairman of Madawaska's Board of Selectmen, says about five years ago, the town had about $5 million in their undesignated fund account. That included cash, account receivables and other funding sources. Chasse says to use any of that money requires approval from voters, which was done over the years.

"When we hit the '17-'18 year and the mill filed for their abatement request, they had to pay or - by law they have to pay the prior year's taxes. We had an approved budget, and so by paying what they paid the year before - and what they were assessed - they were not - you know, we had a shortfall of money, and that's where some of that money came out," says Don Chasse.