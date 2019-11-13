Augusta couple's deaths were a murder-suicide

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Investigators say a Maine man fatally stabbed his girlfriend before using a handgun to take his own life when police arrived at their apartment in Augusta.

State police said Tuesday that 30-year-old Eric Ryan shot himself after officers knocked on the door. They said his body was found Monday evening in a bathroom with a gun next to him. Police found 30-year-old Loryn McCollett dead from stab wounds in her bed.

State police are assisting the Augusta Police Department in the investigation.

Crime scene workers remained at the scene Tuesday and detectives continued to conduct interviews. The state medical examiner was performing autopsies Tuesday.