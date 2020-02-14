Authorities locate a young autistic boy from Levant

Authorities located 12 year old Isaiah Farrington. He was found safe inside the South Levant Baptist Church attempting to get warm.

Earlier today, Farrington was last seen at 10:20 a.m. today by his father at home, then again at 12:30 p.m. on the Horseback Road by a bus driver.

Farrington is 100 pounds., 5’ 2” with dyed red hair (originally blond) with blue eyes. Farrington is sensitive to bright lights and sound, but is high-functioning, verbal and will respond to his name. He also will run away if chased. He was last seen wearing Nike’s, sweatpants, red/black glasses and has a scar on his arm from a cut. State Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service are actively searching in Levant, aided by police dogs. Anyone with information on Isaiah’s location should call State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.