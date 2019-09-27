Authorities determine that propane leak led to fatal explosion in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) Investigators say a leak in a propane line caused the deadly explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington last week.

Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell was killed.

The leak was found on a line between a propane tank and the building, which ran under the parking lot into the basement.

Authorities say gas leaked into the ground under the parking lot and collected in the basement.

The tank had been filled with about 400 gallons of propane on Friday, September 13th.

Authorities say it was empty on Monday, September 16th, the morning of the explosion when employee Larry Lord and another worker examined it.

Officials say Lord helped get at least dozen people out of the building before it exploded.

He remains in critical condition at a Boston hospital.

Several firefighters were injured.

Fire Chief Terry Bell and Captain Scott Baxter are being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.