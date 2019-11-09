Authorities say further tests have to be done to determine the death of a Saco man

SACO, Maine (AP) - State police are saying that further tests have to be done to determine the cause of death of 48-year-old Herbert Winship of Saco. Winship's body was found Thursday in a wooded area and an autopsy was performed on Friday. They are waiting for the results of the toxicology reports and further tests before releasing the findings.

Maine State Police say the body of a motorcycle operator who led troopers on a high-speed chase has been found days later by hunters in Saco. Troopers say Winship had led police on a chase late Saturday before ditching his motorcycle and fleeing. A Scarborough police officer found his abandoned motorcycle and tried unsuccessfully to track him with a police dog team.

Police say the body was found a quarter of a mile into the woods off the Flag Pond Road overpass. State police are investigating.