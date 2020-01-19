Baby strollers recalled for fall risk

(CNN) - Baby strollers sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company Baby Trend is pulling four of its Tango Mini Strollers line.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller's hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, which poses a falling hazard to children.

Baby Trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

Each recalled stroller has its own model number and is identifiable by a colored bonnet top sold in quartz pink (model ST31D09A), sedona gray (model ST31D10A), jet black (model ST31D11A), and purest blue (model ST31D03A). Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

For more details, go to CPSC.gov.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.