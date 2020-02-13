Bangor business donation to Presque Isle Community Center to benefit youth

Construction may be complete on the Sargent Family Community Center, but the contractor who built it was back at the facility on Tuesday for a special meeting with city officials. Karl Ward, President and CEO of Nickerson and O'Day, of Bangor, is following up on a commitment he made while building the structure.

"When we were named the construction manager, we asked what kind of programs would happen here, and come to find out a lot of them happen with the youth of the region - the entire region, not just the city. That's where we focus our charitable giving. So at that time I announced to the then city manager we would like to make a pledge of $30,000 to help finance youth-related functions and activities here," says Karl Ward.