Beaulieu's Garage in Caribou continued tradition of offering a tow to people who drank too much on New Year's Eve

Beaulieu's Garage in Caribou is continuing their tradition of offering a tow to those who drink too much tonight.

According to Sam Robertson, Manager of the body shop and towing for Beaulieu's, they started this in 1988.

He says that they do this because it's a way for them to give back to the community that has been good to them.

"If anybody needs help just give us a call. It doesn't matter a time. It doesn't matter place, if they give us a call we're gonna go we're gonna help them. It doesn't even matter if they need a ride, if you don't have a car, if they just need a ride, they call us, we're gonna give them a ride."

Robertson says that in the past they have served anywhere between 6 to 20 people throughout the night. We spoke with multiple police departments. State police say they will have patrols out tonight. Presque Isle, Fort Kent, and Houlton will have their regular shift and Caribou police department will be doing OUI Details.