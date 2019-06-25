Bicyclist completes trek from Key West to Fort Kent

A bicyclist raising funds for cancer research is the latest individual to complete the trek from Key West to Fort Kent. He arrived this past Saturday. Kathy McCarty met up with the former Pittsfield resident who now resides in Parkland, Florida, to find out why he made the journey.

Having friends and loved ones who've had cancer, and seeing the struggles they went through, instilled a desire in Robert Bryant to do more. So he hit the road on his journey, traveling from Key West, Florida, to Fort Kent, Maine, on his bicycle ... raising about $3,000 for the Cancer Research Institute.

Robert Bryant says "I really feel like current methods of cancer treatment are horrible and probably worse than the disease itself. I don't wish it on anybody."

Officials were on hand, including a representative of a local cancer fund who appreciates such efforts to help others.

"This is just great, because it brings more awareness to cancer which affects so many families - both in our area and throughout the state. The support that he's had along his journey and the welcoming that he received here in town has been fantastic," says Travis Guy, Chairman of the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund.

Bryant kept a blog along his trip, highlighting the many communities he traveled through, often noting his final destination of Fort Kent. Known as the first mile of U.S. Route 1, Town Manager Suzie Paradis is happy to see visitors making the trek to her community.

Fort Kent Town Manager Suzie Paradis says "I think it's a good economic boost for Fort Kent. It puts us on the map and it gets people energized and wanting maybe take a drive from Fort Kent to Key West and maybe reciprocated down the road."

When looking at his options for a fundraiser, Bryant went with what he knew, riding a bike.

"I retired and had romantic thoughts of through-hiking the Appalachian Trail, and I decided I'm a little too old and soft for that - the crucial words there are 'and soft.' And I've been bicycling my whole life, so I figured I'd - why not, we'll see if we can't make the bike ride. So it's worked out," says Bryant.

With the ride checked off his bucket list, Bryant now plans to spend time at his property in Hartland, Maine, taking his daughter to tour colleges, and eventually heading home to Florida where he says he has a list of chores that await.