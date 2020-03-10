Biden looks to cement front-runner status as Michigan, 5 other states vote

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to cement his front-runner status after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday last week, where he benefited from a rapid consolidation of moderate and establishment voters.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race.

Michigan boosted Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid, but four years later, the same state could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate.

Sanders is in an urgent fight to turn things around as the primary calendar quickly shifts to other states in the coming weeks that could favor Biden and narrow his path to the nomination.

A quirk in how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules is raising the stakes for Tuesday’s primary elections, allowing a candidate to make up ground in the race quickly — or fall further behind.

The 352 delegates up for grabs in Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota makes for only the fourth-largest delegate night on the primary calendar.

But the intricate arithmetic of how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules makes it possible for a candidate to reap a bigger haul of delegates with a smaller margin of victory on this Tuesday than on any other night.

