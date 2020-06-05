As the state reopening plan continues, churches and religious places have now been included. Last week they received the green light to have indoor services again as long as social distancing is done. Some churches in Aroostook County have now opened back up to in person services. Stephen Durham has the story.
Bigger Churches Ready to Reopen
Posted: Fri 6:57 PM, Jun 05, 2020 |
Updated: Fri 6:57 PM, Jun 05, 2020
As the state reopening plan continues, churches and religious places have now been included. Last week they received the green light to have indoor services again as long as social distancing is done. Some churches in Aroostook County have now opened back up to in person services. Stephen Durham has the story.