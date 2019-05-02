Augusta, ME-- Maine, the state with the oldest residents, continues to consider the latest bill to allow adults with a terminal disease to ask for a fatal dose of prescription drugs. The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee initially voted 6-5 Wednesday on a Democrat's bill. Two members had yet to vote on the bill, which faces House and Senate action. Supporters want to put the matter on the ballot. Similar legislation failed in 2017.
Bill Looks at Fatal Dose of Prescription Drugs for Terminally Ill Patients
Augusta, ME-- Maine, the state with the oldest residents, continues to consider the latest bill to allow adults with a terminal disease to ask for a fatal dose of prescription drugs. The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee initially voted 6-5 Wednesday on a Democrat's bill. Two members had yet to vote on the bill, which faces House and Senate action. Supporters want to put the matter on the ballot. Similar legislation failed in 2017.