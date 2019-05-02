Bill Looks at Fatal Dose of Prescription Drugs for Terminally Ill Patients

Augusta, ME-- Maine, the state with the oldest residents, continues to consider the latest bill to allow adults with a terminal disease to ask for a fatal dose of prescription drugs. The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee initially voted 6-5 Wednesday on a Democrat's bill. Two members had yet to vote on the bill, which faces House and Senate action. Supporters want to put the matter on the ballot. Similar legislation failed in 2017.

 