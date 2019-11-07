The potato industry nationwide is receiving nearly $3 million dollars for research and more, thanks to the U.S. Senate's passage of a bill that will fund key agricultural programs. In this week's County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty speaks with officials about what this means for Maine.
Bill to fund key agricultural programs, and what it means for Maine
