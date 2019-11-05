Black ice blamed for rollover in Washburn

Sgt. Jarad Carney of the Washburn Police Department says the 59-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle around 6 a.m. as he traveled north on Route 164, which was reported to be coated in black ice.

Carney says the Chevy Impala rolled several times, landing in a field. The unidentified driver was wearing a seatbelt but was injured. He was transported to Cary Medical Center with a broken neck, but is expected to recover.

With snow expected later this week, police advise motorists to plan according to conditions, allowing extra time to reach destinations.

