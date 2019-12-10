Blue Christmas Mass Tradition to Be Renewed in Wallagrass on December 12

WALLAGRASS---A Blue Christmas Mass for those who are grieving this Christmas season will be held Thursday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church on 7 Church Street in Wallagrass.

The Blue Christmas Mass is a gentle and reflective liturgy of hope for all who are carrying the burden of loss, pain, or loneliness. This Mass will be designed to meet the needs of the grieving with a quieter atmosphere and more subdued music.

Upon entering the church, those in attendance will be offered the chance to write prayer intentions on paper. During the Mass, around a dozen parishioners will carry small votive candles as part of the presentation of the gifts. The candles feature an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, on whose feast day the Mass is being celebrated. A reception will be held after the Mass.

Our Lady of Guadalupe was declared the “Queen of Mexico and Empress of the Americas” by Pope Pius XII in the 1940s. In 1531, the apparition of the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego, an Aztec Indian, in the hill of Tepayac outside Mexico City. She asked him to tell the Bishop of Mexico City to build a church on the hill to assist in the conversion of the nation and to be a source of consolation for those in need. Roses appeared on the hill in the middle of the winter and were arranged by Our Lady on Juan Diego’s tilma, or cloak. A miraculous image of Our Lady also imprinted itself on the tilma. When he observed the tilma, the bishop fell to his knees and believed the message.

All are welcome to attend the Mass and reception. For more information, contact St. John Vianney Parish at (207) 834-5656.

