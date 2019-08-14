Blueberry season doing okay despite little rainfall

While there is a shortage of wild blueberries in some parts of the state, a local farmer says that his crop is solid.

Muffins and pies are some of the treats that people can make with blueberries and now fresh local blueberries are being harvested.

Typically the season starts the last week of July and wraps up first maybe the second week of September with blueberries. Blackstone adds that one concern he does have is if we get harsh weather, it could damage crops.

It's a short season, but it can be a fruitful one.