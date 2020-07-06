Boaters celebrate 4th of July with parade around Madawaska Lake

The event, spearheaded by Anissa Levesque, Brent and Barb McKeen, served as a way to bring cheer to participants and residents along the lake. Boats were decked for the occasion, flags waving as they passed homes and camps. Spectators waved and cheered the nearly 40 entries as they journeyed around the lake. Levesque says the parade took about an hour to complete and everyone seemed to have a great time celebrating the 4th of July.

