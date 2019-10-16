Bobby Nightingale pleads not guilty of all charges including two of murder

Bobby Nightingale, 38, is being charged with two counts of murder in connection with shooting deaths of two men in Castle Hill on August 13th.

The indictments against Nightingale stem from three separate incidents. Below is a summary of the charges for each incident.

For the deaths of 25 year old Allen Curtis and 51 year old Roger Ellis on August 13 on Route 227 in Castle Hill.

2 Counts: Intentional and Knowing Murder

1 Count: Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)

The following charges were issued as a result of an incident in Presque Isle on August 5. Early that morning Presque Isle Police responded to a home invasion at 9 Elm Street .

1 Count: Burglary (Class A)

1 Count: Robbery (Class A)

1 Count: Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)

The following charges resulted from an incident on August 10 at the residence located at 1961 State Road in Castle Hill.

1 Count: Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C)

1 Count: Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)