Body of Missing Resident Found In Fort Fairfield House Fire Debris

The State Fire Marshal's Office located the body of the victim from yesterday's fire that destroyed a home in Fort Fairfield. Using an excavator, investigators located the body in the basement of the home about 8:30 last night, after eight hours of digging through the fire rubble. Investigators believe the victim is the 90 year old homeowner -- Dawn Findlen, but positive identification will be made later by the State Medical Examiner's Office. Findlen and her late husband - Bill - lived in the family farmhouse for decades. He died last January. Mrs. Findlen lived at the home alone. At one time the home also housed workers at the farm, but has been a single family home since the 1950's. Fire Investigators said because of the severity of the fire, the cause will be undetermined. The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 4 AM Monday. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who called 911.

