Body found days after motorcycle chase in Maine

SACO, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police say the body of a motorcycle operator who led troopers on a high-speed chase has been found days later by hunters in Saco.

An autopsy will be performed Friday on the body of 48-year-old Herbert Winship, of Saco, which was found the day before.

Troopers say Winship had led police on a chase late Saturday before ditching his motorcycle and fleeing. A Scarborough police officer found his abandoned motorcycle and tried unsuccessfully to track him with a police dog team.

Police say the body was found a quarter of a mile into the woods off the Flag Pond Road overpass. State police are investigating.