Body found in basement of Waterville apartment has been identified

The State Medical Examiner's Office says the body found in the basement of a Waterville apartment house Wednesday is 29 year old Melissa Sousa.

According to Steve McCausland, Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Sousa's longtime boyfriend, 28 year old Nicholas Lovejoy is now charged with murder. The decision to charge Lovejoy was made by the Maine Attorney General's Office this afternoon, as State and Waterville Police continued the investigation into the discovery of Sousa's body.

McCausland says Lovejoy remains at the Kennebec County Jail. He was arrested by Waterville Police late Tuesday night for having a loaded rifle in his vehicle. He was informed of the murder charge at the jail a short time ago and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon at 3.

