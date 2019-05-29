Body of 66 year old missing man found

SHIRLEY, Maine (AP) – The body of a missing 66 year old man has been found. Maine authorities found the body of Clayton Burton of Blanchard at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Blanchard went missing on May 23rd after he went fishing in a rural part of the state. When he did not return, his wife notified the warden service. The Maine Warden Service says he went fishing along the East Branch of the Piscataquis River.