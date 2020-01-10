Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA

A newly released batch of emails and text messages shows Boeing employees raising doubts among themselves about the safety of the 737 Max and talking about hiding problems from regulators.

Emails and text messages show Boeing employees had doubts about the 737 Max and talked about hiding problems from regulators. (Source: Boeing, CNN)

The documents came to light Thursday, nearly 10 months after the aircraft was grounded over two catastrophic crashes.

They are likely to fuel allegations that the aircraft manufacturer put speed and cost savings ahead of safety in rolling out the Max.

Boeing ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg in late December over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Monday.

The troubled Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all.

Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded plane flying again.

The manufacturer announced last month that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

The company says it will halt production at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.

It says, however, it doesn’t immediately expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt. But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.