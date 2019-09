Osteoporosis. The word sounds scary and can be, for those who develop it. It's a weakening of bones. But according to Dr. Andrew Lederman, there's hope for those affected.

"When someone has low bone density, they're prone to those bones faltering or fracturing. Low bone density can occur as we age. It's more common in women after menopause but it can occur in men as well," says Dr. Andrew Lederman, of Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.