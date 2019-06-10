Border Patrol Arrests Illegal Alien with Fraudulent Documents in Houlton

According to the press release, Patrol Agents followed-up on information that a woman in the Houlton area was illegally present in the United States. Agents discovered the woman near Foxcroft Road and learned that she entered the Unites States in 2001 as a tourist and never departed as required by law. She was transported to the Houlton Border Patrol Station for processing where she was found in possession of fraudulent identification documents. The individual was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for removal proceedings. The fraudulent documents may have been used to gain employment and ease her ability to remain in the United States in violation of federal law. “We are fortunate to count on outstanding partnerships in the community and other law enforcement agencies to assist us in securing our nation’s border and enforcing immigration law,” said Jason D. Owens, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol in Maine. The Border Patrol in Maine is responsible for securing 611 miles of boundary with Canada and approximately 3,500 miles of coastline. To secure the border, Border Patrol Agents are authorized to enforce immigration law under Title 8 and customs law under Title 19 of the US Federal Code. “Overstaying a lawful visa entry is a violation of US immigration law. The violation often leads to the use of fraudulent documents and possibly victimizes United States Citizens through identity theft as the visa violator seeks employment,” stated Chief Owens. “The possession and use of fraudulent documents can be charged as a felony under US law making it a serious criminal violation.” Anyone wishing to make a confidential report of suspicious activity may call (800) 851-8727 to contact the United States Border Patrol in Maine.