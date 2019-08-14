Border Patrol Seize Cash, Methamphetamine at Checkpoint along I-95

SHERMAN, Maine- On Monday, August 12, U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration chDrugs seized by U.S. Border Patrol in Maine on August 13, 2019. eckpoint along I-95. During the checkpoint operation agents seized a large quantity of cash and narcotics from a Ford Mustang that was abandoned on the side of the highway.

While investigating the vehicle, which was abandoned in close proximity to the check point, agents recovered approximately $29,000 cash, approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 90 grams of an unidentified white powder. The cash, narcotics, and vehicle were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was not located and the incident remains under investigation.