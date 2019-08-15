Border patrol agents have seized a large number of drugs from an abandoned vehicle near Sherman

Border patrol agents have seized a large number of illegal drugs from an abandoned vehicle near Sherman.

According to the Border Patrol, agents conducted an immigration checkpoint along I-95 On Monday, August 12th. During the checkpoint, agents seized a large quantity of cash and narcotics from a Ford Mustang that was abandoned on the side of the highway.

They recovered roughly 29,000 dollars in cash, nearly 146 grams of methamphetamine, and around 90 grams of an unidentified white powder.

The driver of the vehicle has not been located and the incident remains under investigation.