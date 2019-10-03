More than 50 thousand pounds of drugs were seized in the United States during the 2018 fiscal year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection work diligently to find these illegal substances. New Source 8's Ashley Blackford met with agents at the Houlton sector to find out how some of these illegal drugs are discovered.
Border patrol shares one way they detect illegal substances
Posted: Thu 10:31 PM, Oct 03, 2019
