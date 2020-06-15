Borderview Rehab Center holds Social Distancing Parade for families

Borderview Rehab Center in Van Buren held a Social Distancing Parade for families on Saturday, June 13th. The residents in Borderview have been under Maine CDC guidelines and this is the first chance residents have had to see family in person since mid March.

"We want to thank all of the families who took the time to participate as we had over 30 vehicles involved. We want to thank the local fire and ambulance service for their time and efforts as well. A big thank you to Cary medical center and pines for the use of their facilities for our lineup! Thank you all for making this such a special day for our residents." -Activities Director at BORDERVIEW REHAB AND LIVING CENTER