Boston police investigate suspicious objects

On Saturday, August 10th, Boston police officers responded to two separate incidents where small suspicious objects were found. Both items had a note attached to them stating "Open Me".

According to a release on the Boston Police Department facebook page, the department is investigating whether these items were placed with malicious intent. Police are advising the public to exercise caution if they discover similar objects and to call 911 immediately.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact 911.