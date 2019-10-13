Boy who received electrical injuries now recovering at Boston Hospital

A Presque Isle boy who was electrocuted October 8th when he came in contact with power lines as he played in a tree off Carmichael Street is recovering at a Boston hospital.

According to his mother, "my son is doing better but has a long road ahead of him. He is losing his hand, part of his finger and a few toes. He has burn patches on his head and parts of his body but is out of ICU and still recovering in Boston."

The boy's name is not being released at the mother's request.

Emera Maine continues to investigate the accident.