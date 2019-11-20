Boy who returned wallet has been found

Earlier this month Steve Moran was pleasantly surprised when a young boy handed him back his wallet while he was leaving the store. He put a post on facebook trying to track down the boy to properly thank him for his honesty. After Moran did an interview here on WAGM the boys family saw the story and reached out to him. They have since met and Moran says he was able to give him a thank you card with some money, as well as a donation the family's church. Moran says he was happy to connect with the boy to show a small act of kindness can have a lasting impact. The family has asked that the young boys name not be released.