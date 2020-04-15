Braden Theatre Burglarized on Sunday

On Sunday, Presque Isle Police Department received a call from the owner of Braden Theatre saying they had been burglarized. According to the Presque Isle Police Department, the owners found 2 cash drawers ripped out of the concession stand, but no money inside since the mandate order issued a few weeks ago. The Administrative office was rummaged through and was found that some canned candy, under 100 dollars in Canadian money, a mini mac computer, and box of Lorex security cameras were missing. They found tracks from the suspect out of the back of the theatre to the parking lot.

The Presque Isle Police Department are asking if anyone knows of any information involving the incident to contact them at (207) 764-4476.