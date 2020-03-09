Brain trauma affects more than those injured

The start of college is supposed to be a happy time. But that wasn't the case for Monica Chamberlain. A bad relationship at the beginning of her freshman year of college ended in disaster in October 1994, when her boyfriend pushed her out of a moving car following an argument. Chamberlain suffered a brain injury and received treatment downstate.

"When I was downstate I used to always talk about St. Agatha and how I wanted to come home, and all the people down there would freak out because of how people would come and see me - come and visit all the time. And I said 'see,' I said 'now you know why I love it - home - because this is how everybody is. They're caring," says Monica Chamberlain.