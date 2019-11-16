Brewer man arrested for aggravated drug trafficking

Bangor, Maine-A 27 year old has been arrested for aggravated drug trafficking. According to the Maine State Police, Terrence Robinson was arrested Friday. Maine State Police and Bangor Police Officers say they stopped Robinson after identifying him. Police say Robinson is a known fugitive and wanted on several drug trafficking charges. He has been on the run since warrants for his arrest were issued in 2016 after he failed to appear in court for Unlawful Trafficking of Scheduled Drugs and Violation of Conditional Release.

Police were able to locate 99 grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture and 67 grams of suspected cocaine base on Robinson. Robinson was arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Violation of Conditional Release and is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.