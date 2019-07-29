Bridgewater man arrested for false public report/alarm and violation of bail conditions

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local news anchor that he had been left a voicemail message on his work telephone with some concerning statements on it. The male who left the voicemail was subsequently identified by deputies as Jeffrey Lausier (52) of Bridgewater. Lausier stated in the voice message that there was a hostage situation in a camper in Bridgewater and to tell authorities to back off. Deputies investigated the incident and later arrested Lausier for Violation of Conditions of Release and False Public Report or Alarm. Lausier also had contact with a female that he was prohibited in his bail conditions from having contact with. Lausier was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where he will be held until he can see a judge.