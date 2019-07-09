Brigman to use three decades of management experience in role at mall

Bruce Brigman worked in production for the past 34 years, both in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He plans to use the knowledge he's acquired in management to breath new life into the Aroostook Centre Mall. Brigman says "I built anything from computer chips, you know, modules for the Wii - you know, the Wii game system, and NASA, and, you know - so I did that, all the way to restaurant equipment. So managing - my last position I managed 147 people building restaurant equipment that goes in McDonald's, Burger King, Olive Garden, you know, Five Guys Burgers." Brigman hopes to use this experience to the mall's advantage.

