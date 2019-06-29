Bruce Brigman named manager of Aroostook Centre Mall

The Aroostook Centre Mall has a new manager.

Bruce Brigman has been named to replace Patti Crooks, who retired from the mall earlier this month.

"I just want to thank all of the help that Patti done for the mall. And so Bruce is replacing her. And I appreciate, you know, his help so far and be looking forward to, you know, to do more positive stuff for the mall, in terms of bringing more tenants, in terms of bringing more traffic into the mall," says Mike Kohan, President of Kohan Retail Investment Group.

The announcement of Brigman's hiring was made on the Aroostook Centre Mall's facebook page on Thursday. The post also asked for the public's feedback on what types of businesses or activities they'd like to see at the mall. We'll have more from Kohan on his plans for the mall on a future edition.