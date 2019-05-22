Buckle Up: Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off

It's a simple motion that could save your life.

(Harris) "People gotta remember the car is designed in the driver's seat to keep you safe, that's one thing with a seat belt, it keeps you in that seat, keeps you contained in that area. Once the car feels that sudden movement the seat belt will lock on a tensioner and it keeps you inside this cockpit of the car, which these cars are built to keep you safe."

Lieutenant Brian Harris with Maine state police is joining forces with the Aroostook County sheriff's office and Houlton police department, as well as agencies across the country in the annual click it or ticket campaign.

The goal is to remind motorists of the importance of clicking that belt before you take off.

(Seeley) "We have been to several crashes where a seat belt would have definitely saved their lives or significantly reduced their injuries that they received in the crash."

The latest statistics show nationally 89.7 per cent of the population does buckle up. In Maine that number is 88.5 and while those stats are good, there's still 11.5 % of people who need to buckle up.

(Harris) "You drive so much you get used to going the same route all the time, going to the same place all the time, commuting to work all the time, and it's kind of second nature so you forget about little things of maybe put your seat belt on."

(Deluca) "We just want the public to know that they have to take those steps, take that initiative, put on that seat belt and arrive alive."

In 2017, 10,076 people who were not buckled in were killed in crashes in the US.

(Harris) "Don't forget, it doesn't matter how long you're going in your car put that seat belt on and don't get complacent, that's one of the areas we don't want to get complacent because it's for your safety."

The first offense for not wearing a seat belt in Maine is 85 dollars, the second is 175 and the third is 325…a costly consequence for not doing a simple task.