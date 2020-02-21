Bullied Australian boy sees support pour in from all over the world

The heartbreaking video of a 9-year-old Australian boy telling his mother that he wants to die after being bullied at school is touching hearts around the globe.

Celebrities like actor Hugh Jackman, a native Aussie, have voiced their support for Quaden Bayles, and a GoFundMe page set up by American comedian Brad Williams has raised more than $300,000 to send the boy and his mom to Disneyland.

“Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate, and no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me,” Jackman said in a video he posted to his Twitter account.

“Everyone, let’s please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period. Life is hard enough.”

“The cruelty is as astonishing as it is heartbreaking,” actor Mark Hamill tweeted.

Quaden’s mother, Yarraka Bayles, yanked at the world’s heartstrings this week when she posted the video of her sobbing son to Facebook. It now has more than 20 million views.

“I want to die, right now,” the boy said.

Quaden has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, a condition that creates shortened limbs.

As Bayles was picking Quaden up from school, she saw a classmate patting him on the head like a “little puppy” and making comments on his height, she told Australia’s NITV.

“This is the impacts of bullying!” Bayles can be heard saying in the video. “I seriously don’t know what else to do!”

Quaden has been pulled from class, and his mom said she may homeschool him.

