Burger Boy owner speaks out after Hepatitis A case confirmed at his restaurant

"Earlier in the week we had an employee who works in our kitchen and he came to an hour, became ill, decided that he needed to go home and get checked out, went to the hospital, he was admitted to the hospital and I knew that Monday and Tuesday but I didn't know he tested positive for Hepatitis A until Friday afternoon."

The employee is currently off on medical leave and won't return until they are cleared. Spenser Ouellette says they've noticed a tremendous difference in business. They hope with more education on Hepatitits A the public will know there is no longer a risk to eat at Burger Boy.