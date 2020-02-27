Burglar Arrested in Caribou Car Wash Case

A man has been charged in connection with the Custom Car Wash Burglary from earlier this month. At 10:30 this morning, the Caribou Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Justin Adams.

At the home they recovered evidence from the burglary.

Adams has been charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and aggravated criminal mischief. His bail is set at $1,000 cash.

In connection with his arrest, Calandra Brown has also been arrested with falsifying physical evidence and receiving stolen property.

Both Adams and Brown will be arraigned on April 9th at Caribou District Court.

Several hundreds of dollars in coins were taken and a lot of damage was done during the February 18th burglary at the car wash.