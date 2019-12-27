Business owner offers reward after property vandalized

Dustin Mancos, owner of Mini Winnie's, a mobile food truck spinoff of the Presque Isle eatery, is offering a reward after finding the vehicle vandalized while parked in Caribou.

Mancos says the truck was parked at Burger Boy when someone spray painted the side of it. The incident occurred sometime between the evening of December 26th and the early morning hours of December 27th.

Caribou police were notified and are investigating. Mancos is offering a $500 reward for whoever helps find the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caribou Police Department.