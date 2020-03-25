Businesses donate personal protective equipment to fire department

A Loring business has donated about 450 Tyvek full-body suits to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department. Tim McCabe, the General Manager of Loring Industries, says his facility - formerly Maine Military Authority's - uses the suits in their paint booth. With no paint jobs at present, he met with officials from New England Kenworth and they agreed first responders need the suits more than they do.

"They are the ones that are going out and testing people or getting them tested and having to respond to other emergencies as well, not knowing whether the virus is here. So we thought it more important that they could use these suits and protect themselves," says Tim McCabe.