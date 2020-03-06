Businessman, ex-congressman Amory Houghton Jr. dead at 93

Amory Houghton Jr., who led his family’s glass company in upstate New York and later served 18 years as a Republican member of Congress, has died.

He was 93.

Houghton, who was known as “Amo,” was first elected in 1986 at age 60, after spending nearly two decades as chief executive of Corning Glass Works.

The company was started by his great-great-grandfather in 1851 and became one of the world’s biggest glass makers.

The company said in a post on its website that Houghton died Wednesday.

A cause of death was not given.

