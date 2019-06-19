Bypass connecting Conant and Fort roads opens June 20th

The bypass between the Conant and Fort roads will officially open to through traffic tomorrow!

Bob Watson, director of MDOT's Region 5, says work is now completed on Phase 2 of the three-part bypass project.

"It'll be open to traffic, no restrictions. I believe the contractor's all done out there now, so yeah, it should be a nice new road for people to - people use to get from one side of town to the other."

Contractors finished work on the project this spring, with the new road officially opening for motorists Thursday morning. Watson says the primary reason for building the bypass was to alleviate truck traffic in downtown Presque Isle. We'll have more on Phases 1 and 3 on a future edition of NewsSource 8.