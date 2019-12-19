CAT program brings Fort Kent's youth and senior citizens together

CAT stands for Connecting Ages Together, and that's precisely what the program is doing - bringing the youth of Fort Kent together with nursing home residents in the area. Town Manager Suzie Paradis says this week students worked with town employees Corrinna Thibodeau, Sherry Plourde and Angela Coulombe to create ornaments.

"We have some first and second grade learners who are here at the Town Office working with our municipal staff to create projects so that they can bring these projects to folks at Crosswinds and Forest Hill Manor," says Suzie Paradis, Town Manager of Fort Kent.

