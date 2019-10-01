CDC warns public of dangers of coming in contact with Browntail Moth hairs

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), Maine Forest Service (MFS), and 211 Maine remind the public that browntail moth hairs remain in the environment and can get stirred up during fall yard work. Tiny hairs shed by the caterpillars can cause a skin reaction similar to poison ivy. They can also cause trouble breathing and other respiratory problems.

The caterpillars are active from April to late June/early July.

“While browntail moth caterpillars might not be as noticeable at this time of the year, their hairs remain toxic and in the environment for one to three years,” says Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah. “It is important that Mainers take the proper prevention measures when working outside this fall.”

The hairs can lose toxicity over time. Hairs blow around in the air and fall onto leaves and brush. Mowing, raking, sweeping, and other activities can cause the hairs to become airborne and result in skin and breathing problems.

Most people affected by the hairs develop a localized rash that lasts for a few hours up to several days. In more sensitive people, the rash can be severe and last for weeks. Hairs can also cause trouble breathing, and respiratory distress from inhaling the hairs can be serious. The rash and difficulty breathing result from both a chemical reaction to a toxin in the hairs and a physical irritation as the barbed hairs become stuck in the skin and airways.

There is no specific treatment for the rash or breathing problems caused by browntail moth hairs. Treatment is focused on relieving symptoms.

For more information:

- Contact 211 Maine for answers to frequently asked questions on browntail moths, such as browntail moth biology, management, pesticide options, health concerns, and reducing toxic hair exposure. Call 211(or 1-866-811-5695), or email info@211maine.org.

- To see Maine CDC’s browntail moth frequently asked questions page, visit: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/vector-borne/browntail-moth/browntail-moth-faq.shtml

- To see Maine Forest Service’s browntail moth exposure risk map, visit: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/mfs/forest_health/documents/browntail_moth_risk_map.pdf

