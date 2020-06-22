CNA's serve vital role in health care

Doctors and nurses can't always be at a patient's bedside, that's why CNA's are such a vital part of today's health care programs, from acute to long-term care. Kelly Lundeen, Director of Long-Term Care for Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital's Mars Hill facility, says CNA's carry a great deal of the workload in long-term care.

"They actually have about nine percent of contact with the residents here in the facility, carrying out their daily care. They have to be very in tune to what's going on with the residents - what's normal and what's not normal - so that they can be able to report back to the charge nurses things that might concern them, things they might be seeing, in the course of the day with them," says Kelly Lundeen.

