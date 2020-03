23 confirmed & 9 presumptive positive cases now in Maine according to Maine CDC

Maine COVID-19 Case Tracker

Updated: March 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM

Sex Age County of Residence Classification

1 F 50s Androscoggin Confirmed

2 M 50s Cumberland Confirmed

3 F 40s Cumberland Confirmed

4 M 60s Cumberland Confirmed

5 F 20s Cumberland Confirmed

6 M 20s Cumberland Confirmed

7 M 80s Cumberland Presumptive Positive

8 F 70s Cumberland Presumptive Positive

9 M 70s Cumberland Confirmed

10 F 30s Lincoln Confirmed

11 M 40s Cumberland Presumptive Positive

12 M <20 Cumberland Confirmed

13 F 60s Cumberland Confirmed

14 F 80s Cumberland Confirmed

15 M 30s Knox Confirmed

16 M 70s Cumberland Confirmed

17 M 40s Lincoln Confirmed

18 F 50s Cumberland Confirmed

19 F 50s Oxford Confirmed

20 M 50s York Confirmed

21 M <20 Androscoggin Presumptive Positive

22 F 60s Confirmed

23 F 50s Confirmed

24 F 50s Confirmed

25 F 60s Cumberland Presumptive Positive

26 F 30s Cumberland Presumptive Positive

27 F 40s Cumberland Presumptive Positive

28 M 60s Confirmed

29 F 60s Confirmed

30 M 40s Confirmed

31 F 30s Kennebec Presumptive Positive

32 F 50s Androscoggin Presumptive Positive

1Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.

2Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.

3Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC.